Celine Dion opens up about love life since losing husband

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer had three sons with her late husband Rene Angelil.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion has said she is not ready to date three years after the death of her husband, but misses being touched and hugged.

The singer’s husband Rene Angelil died in January 2016 after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

Dion, 51, said on the Today show: “I don’t date. I’m not ready to date.

“I’m very lucky and happy to have so many people surrounding me who make me laugh, but I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, you are beautiful.

“I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do.”

Rene Angelil and Celine Dion
Rene Angelil and Celine Dion (Ian West/PA)

Dion said she thinks about Angelil all the time.

“Before I talk, he goes through my mind,” she said.

“Would he do that? Is it too edgy? Would he be approving that?

“I believed in him so much and I still do.”

Dion and Angelil married in 1994 and had three sons together.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?

‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map
‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: ‘I know how fortunate I am to have time as a father with my children’
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: ‘I know how fortunate I am to have time as a father with my children’

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sneak Peek into the Xposé Style Sessions Mayo Goodie Bag

Sneak Peek into the Xposé Style Sessions Mayo Goodie Bag
Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying
Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?