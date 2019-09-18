Love Island’s Amber Gill addresses romance rumours with Ovie Soko

The beautician said fans were keen on the pair becoming an item.

Amber Gill has said that she gets messages every day from fans “desperate” to see her get together with fellow Love Island contestant Ovie Soko.

The beautician and basketball player won hearts on the ITV2 dating show when they coupled up as friends after both ending up unlucky in love.

Speaking at the RTS Cambridge Conference, the Newcastle native addressed speculation about a potential romance by referring to Soko as “a certain other islander”.

Ovie Soko and his girlfriend India Reynolds (Matt Crossick/PA)

Gill, 22, triumphed on Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, 24, but the pair subsequently split, less than two months after securing the show’s £50,000 prize money.

Soko and his girlfriend, model India Reynolds, finished in third place and are still together.

Gill also told the conference that she gets “a million messages” from worried fans if she does not post on Instagram for a few days.

The reality star, who last week landed a £1 million fashion partnership with online retailer MissPap, boasts 2.9 million followers on the social media app.

Asked how TV could be made more attractive to Generation Z, she said: “A big thing for my generation is the control in being interactive.

“They want to see what’s happened behind the scenes. They want to see what is happening after. They want to see behind closed doors.”

Gill added: “If I don’t post on Instagram for a few days I get a million messages like: ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’

“So just like YouTube, showing what’s going on behind the scenes, what happens next.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea split up (Yui Mok/PA)

“I get messages every day about me and a certain other islander. They want me to get together with him so badly.”

She added that young fans wanted more interactive programmes and cited Charlie Brooker’s choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, as an example of one that left her “hooked”.

“They are desperate to see that,” she said.

“They are desperate to see different variations of what happened.

“An example of that is, I don’t know if you have seen Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. They give you different options on story lines, on which way you want it to go.

“Everybody was hooked on that. I was hooked on that. I didn’t want to leave my chair. I wanted to choose what was going on. That’s a massive thing that could be incorporated.”

The RTS Cambridge Conference runs until Friday.

