Rio Ferdinand pens touching message about his children

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Ferdinand’s wife Rebecca died in 2015.

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand has shared a photo of his children, saying there were times when he didn’t think he would see them “as happy and as full of life” again after losing their mum.

The former footballer’s wife Rebecca died in 2015 at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Ferdinand got engaged to former Towie star Kate Wright last year.

The picture shared on Instagram shows his three children standing on beach with their arms around each other.

“Maaaaaan, did I ever think I’d see these 3 as happy and as full of life again….probably not at certain times,” he said.

“A lot has been thrown in their young paths but the resilience & character they have shown has been amazing.

“Living under 1 roof with 4 people that inspire me daily is a blessing.”

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map
Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media
Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?

Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Things parents and families can do to reduce stress and anxiety levels in children

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying