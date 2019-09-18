Liam Payne opens up about new girlfriend as he moves on from Cheryl

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The One Direction star is in a relationship with American model Maya Henry.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne has said he has been able to relax a lot more with his new girlfriend after being involved in a high-profile romance with Cheryl.

The One Direction star, 26, is reported to have been in a relationship with American model Maya Henry, 19, for around a year, but only went public with the romance recently out of respect to his ex-partner and the mother of his child.

Payne told the Kiss Breakfast Show that Henry is “awesome”.

Cheryl and Liam Payne
Cheryl and Liam Payne in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

On the impact of fame on their relationship, he said: “It’s kind of got to the point with my life where I’m like, screw this. It’s not worth my happiness.

“If someone is going to take a picture, someone is going to do something.

“The difference is with her, she’s so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation… It’s been quite nice just going out.”

He added: “I’ve managed to explore a lot more of London than I ever have actually in my life, which has been quite fun.

View this post on Instagram

ready for some 🍝🍕

A post shared by Maya (@maya_henry) on

“My life has been quite normal recently, which has been a break. It’s good. I’m enjoying myself right now.”

Payne and Henry have been pictured a number of times out together.

He was previously in a relationship with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl from 2016 until 2018, and the pair welcomed their son Bear in March 2017.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims

‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map
‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Things parents and families can do to reduce stress and anxiety levels in children

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying
Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: ‘I know how fortunate I am to have time as a father with my children’

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: ‘I know how fortunate I am to have time as a father with my children’
Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media
Chrissy Teigen accidentally shares her email address on social media

Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims