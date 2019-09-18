Ant and Dec reveal list of stars they are chasing for I’m A Celebrity this year

The pair appeared via video link at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge.

Ant and Dec have said they are trying to sign up Piers Morgan for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Saturday Night Takeaway duo also named This Morning’s Richard Madeley, radio DJ Tim Westwood and ex-England football star Alan Shearer as stars they have their eyes on.

The hit reality show is expected to return to ITV in November with the line-up being kept secret.

Piers Morgan is on Ant and Dec’s list (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking via video link at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge, Declan Donnelly claimed Good Morning Britain host Morgan had repeatedly made excuses about appearing on the show.

Asked by host Susanna Reid who they had been chasing to appear on this year’s series, he said: “There is a guy who sits in this seat next to you who has said he would do it for a certain amount.

“Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it.

“We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it.

Susanna Reid co-hosts Good Morning Britain with Morgan (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“On our list at the moment, one person we are tracking down this year is Richard Madeley.”

Ant McPartlin added: “Tim Westwood. I would like to see that. Alan Shearer, the list is endless.”

The pair appeared during a panel hosted by Reid, which included ITV’s head of television Kevin Lygo.

They also confirmed that filming for Saturday Night Takeaway began in earnest on Tuesday.

Donnelly said: “We are going ahead with it next February and we have been working on it during the summer.

“We did our first filming day yesterday, so we are very much part of the process all the way through from conception through to delivering on air.

“It’s the platform we get the most involved in.”

McPartlin added: “We just started working on next year’s series. This week, we started filming yesterday, so that takes a lot of time, as I say.

“We try to challenge ourselves to keep pushing the boundaries. Topping ourselves every year.”

