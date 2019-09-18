A foxtrot to Three Lions? First Strictly songs and dances revealed

There will be five cha cha routines this weekend when the series returns for its first live episode.

David James is kicking off his Strictly Come Dancing journey by going back to his roots as he will dance a foxtrot to football anthem Three Lions.

The former England goalkeeper and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova will perform to the sporting hit by Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in the first live show of the series on Saturday.

Competing against James in the foxtrot stakes will be Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, who will take on the dance style with his partner Dianne Buswell to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

🎶 Week One songs and dances are in 🎶 We never thought we'd hear Three Lions on #Strictly, but we're so ready for it! ⚽️ https://t.co/GzQU6UjTi5 pic.twitter.com/gxdAl4JL7K — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 18, 2019

There will be five cha cha routines, two quicksteps, two tangos, two jives, one Viennese Waltz and a samba from the rest of the new batch of celebrity contestants.

Tackling the samba will be former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his partner Oti Mabuse, to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz.

Ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley’s routine will have a romantic edge as she will make her live Strictly debut with a Viennese Waltz to Sonny and Cher’s I Got You Babe alongside dancer Johannes Radebe.

Paralympian Will Bayley will dance the quickstep with Janette Manrara to Paolo Nutini’s Pencil Full Of Lead, while the other quicksteppers will be former footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones, dancing to Frank Sinatra’s I Get A Kick Out Of You.

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe will dance a Viennese Waltz (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Bringing the cha cha to the dancefloor on Saturday night will be veteran broadcaster Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton, to Gloria by Laura Branigan, socialite Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec, to Sir Tom Jones’s She’s A Lady, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice, to So Emotional by Whitney Houston.

BBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will also dance the cha cha, to If I Can’t Have You by Shawn Mendes and Juice by Lizzo respectively.

There will be two tango routines on the night – one from YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor, and another from double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk, to Gold by Spandau Ballet.

EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton du Beke will perform a jive to Abba hit Honey Honey.

Also taking on a jive is BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, to Do You Love Me by The Contours.

The new series of Strictly started earlier this month with the pre-recorded launch episode, where the celebrities were paired with the professional dancers.

The BBC One series has already been hit with drama, as Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing had to pull out of the show after sustaining an injury to his foot.

He was swiftly replaced by soap star Fletcher.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One at 7pm on Saturday.

