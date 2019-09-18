Bono announces street artist campaign in fight against Aids

The singer is founder of the global Aids charity RED.

U2 star Bono is teaming up with street artists in “the fight to end Aids”.

The singer, 59, is founder of the global Aids charity RED.

It has asked 17 artists to paint murals at sites in London, New York, Washington, Berlin, Paris and Lyon.

Bono wants to raise awareness of the continuing fight to end Aids ahead of the Global Fund Replenishment Conference.

🔴@RED + 👨‍🎨 top street artists + 🌍 cities around the world = 1️⃣ fight to #endAIDS. Get ready for a big announcement in just 2 days! pic.twitter.com/pWBe3T1L0S — (RED) (@RED) September 16, 2019

Bono said: “Street artists have been raising the alarm in the fight against Aids since HIV appeared — from the streets of New York in the 1980s.

“There has been a lot of progress, more than many experts predicted, but not enough yet to put the sirens to rest.”

He added: “Women continue to bear the brunt of this disease and maddeningly, every week 6,000 of them are needlessly infected. I’d call that an emergency.”

The artists include Shepard Fairey, who created the famous Hope image of Barack Obama.

The Global Fund Replenishment Conference on cutting the mortality rates from HIV, TB and malaria, takes place every three years.

© Press Association 2019