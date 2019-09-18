Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield mourn member of ‘This Morning family’

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The show played a clip of cameraman Charlie Hart appearing in front of the camera for a fashion item.

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have mourned the death of a member of the “This Morning family”.

The presenters told viewers that cameraman Charlie Hart had died on Tuesday, following a long-term illness.

Schofield, 57, said: “We’re starting with some very sad news about a member of our team here.

“Charlie spent more than 10 years with us at ITV and it wasn’t just behind the cameras that he played an important role.

“Occasionally, we even managed to tease him out in front of the camera, even appearing in our fashion items.”

Showing a clip of Hart on screen, he added: “Such a lovely guy and we all really miss him.

“Our thoughts are with all of Charlie’s family, his children, his grandchildren and his wife Tina.”

Willoughby, 38, added: “We just want you to know that he will be sorely missed.”

The ITV show aired a clip of Hart taking part in one of Trinny Woodall’s fashion pieces.

© Press Association 2019

