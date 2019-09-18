London Film Festival to host UK, European and international premieres

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan will appear in the capital for a screening of Just Mercy.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Movies starring Penelope Cruz, Michael B Jordan and Cynthia Erivo have been added to the line-up for the BFI London Film Festival.

The festival will now host the European premieres of Waves, Just Mercy and The Friend as well as the international premiere of Harriet and the UK premiere of Olivier Assayas’s new project Wasp Network.

Black Panther star Jordan will appear in the capital for a screening of Destin Daniel Cretton’s film about civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, Just Mercy, as well as a screen talk.

The film also stars Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx.

Harriet stars British actress Erivo as Harriet Tubman, a slave who escaped the south of the US and escaped on foot to the first free state, Philadelphia, and helped more than 70 others escape in the years before the Civil War.

Also screening at the festival will be The Friend, starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck, and Waves, starring Lucas Hedges.

The films join a line-up that includes potential awards contenders including Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman and Marriage Story.

The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 2 to October 13.

