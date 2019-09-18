Britney Spears’s father to face no action over child abuse claims

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, had accused Jamie Spears of abusing the former couple’s 13-year-old son.

Britney Spears’s father will not face action over allegations he physically assaulted the singer’s son, prosecutors have said.

The performer’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, had accused Jamie Spears of abusing his son, 13-year-old Sean, last month.

However, authorities in California said they have declined to take action.

A statement from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said: “After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offence was committed by Mr Spears.”

Britney Spears’ father will face no action over allegations of child abuse (PA)

Federline, a former backing dancer who was married to Spears from 2004-2007, had filed a police report against his former father-in-law.

He alleged that on August 24, Mr Spears was involved in a physical altercation with Sean.

Federline said 12-year-old Jayden, his second son with Spears, was at the house when the alleged incident happened.

Following the police report Mr Spears temporarily relinquished his role as Britney’s conservator, citing health reasons.

He was appointed to the role, which involves overseeing his daughter’s affairs, in 2008 following her public battle with mental health issues.

