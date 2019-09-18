Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker rules out a career in politics

18th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Lineker is the BBC’s highest paid employee.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

Gary Lineker has ruled out a career in politics, describing it as “such a boring job”.

The Match Of The Day host, 58, is outspoken on Twitter, regularly tweeting about Brexit.

He has attracted criticism for his views, with cricket host Jonathan Agnew telling him to “keep your political views… to yourself”.

While Lineker says he has an interest in politics, he said he has no intention of running for office.

Gary Lineke
Gary Lineker has ruled out a career in politics (BBC/PA)

He told the Mirror: “There is more chance of Big Ben toppling over in the next 10 minutes than me entering politics. I couldn’t be a politician.

“It’s just such a boring job, walking around shaking hands and pretending.

“I’m interested in politics, and express my views about things I feel quite strongly about, but there are a lot of aspects of politics that I have no interest in whatsoever.”

Lineker, who played for clubs including Everton, Barcelona and Spurs, described himself as “the archetypal floating voter”.

He added: “People think I’m a massive lefty snowflake, but I have always been kind of middle ground.”

Lineker is the BBC’s highest earner on £1.75 million, according to figures published in July.

However, he has now volunteered to take a pay cut after years of controversy over his salary.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?

Things parents and families can do to reduce stress and anxiety levels in children
Things parents and families can do to reduce stress and anxiety levels in children

London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’
London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map
These top buys will totally revamp your balcony – whatever its size

These top buys will totally revamp your balcony – whatever its size
These top buys will totally revamp your balcony – whatever its size

Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?