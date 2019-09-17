Stars turn out to watch Kimberley Walsh in Big The Musical

17th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The guest list at the Dominion Theatre included the likes of Amy Hart, Lydia Bright and Saffron Barker.

SHOWBIZ Big

Love Island star Amy Hart and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker were among a clutch of celebrities who turned up to see Kimberley Walsh perform in West End musical Big’s gala show.

Former flight attendant Hart wore an eye-catching belted hot pink dress, which she paired with nude heels and a red handbag.

SHOWBIZ Big
Amy Hart from Love Island arriving for the gala night (Yui Mok/PA)

YouTuber Barker, who is paired with professional dancer AJ Pritchard on this year’s Strictly, wore a white shirt-dress with white trainers featuring red detailing above the heel.

She also paired her outfit with a red handbag but opted for white nail polish to match her dress.

SHOWBIZ Big
Saffron Barker at the Dominion Theatre (Yui Mok/PA)

The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright, who recently revealed she is pregnant with a baby girl, was also on the guest list at the Dominion Theatre in London.

She opted for a floral print dress featuring a slit up to her thigh.

SHOWBIZ Big
Lydia Bright arrives for the performance (Yui Mok/PA)

As well as her sister Amy, Walsh’s former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts also attended the event, but slipped in a side door.

Walsh is starring in the West End musical alongside former The Wanted star Jay McGuiness.

The play is a musical adaptation of the 1980s film starring Tom Hanks, which tells the story of a boy who finds himself transformed into a man.

All proceeds raised during the gala evening went to the Make A Wish foundation, which gives life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These top buys will totally revamp your balcony – whatever its size

Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?
Did Richard Quinn just go ahead and win London Fashion Week?

What is biochar and why should we all be using it in our gardens?
What is biochar and why should we all be using it in our gardens?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying
Johnny Rotten ‘nearly brawled’ with Phil Daniels after Quadrophenia snub

Johnny Rotten ‘nearly brawled’ with Phil Daniels after Quadrophenia snub
Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker

Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker
Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week
Everything you might have missed from London Fashion Week

These top buys will totally revamp your balcony – whatever its size