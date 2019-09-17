Latest contestant leaves The Great British Bake Off

17th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The fourth baker has been sent home.

The Great British Bake Off 2019

Phil has become the fourth baker to leave The Great British Bake Off after a sour experience in dairy week.

The driver and oldest baker came unstuck during a closely-fought week on the Channel 4 show, which saw Steph named star baker.

All contestants received a rebuke from Paul Hollywood for not trying hard enough, but it was Phil who was asked to leave.

Phil from The Great British Bake Off has left the tent (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

He struggled out of his comfort zone to attempt Bundt cake in the signature, a centuries-old dessert in the technical, and an Indian milk dessert in the showstopper.

Phil said: “My worst moment in the tent has to be leaving, as I was a bit shocked to be going.

“When they did announce my name that I was leaving I was deflated admittedly, and disappointed, but at the end of the day someone has to go, it’s the way of the competition.

“You just have to be stoic about it and I have got broad shoulders and I knew I would be able to carry it okay.”

Hollywood said: “Phil was particularly shocked, and he had justification to be shocked because it was that tight, it was that close.

“He struggled in his showstopper, which is why sadly, Phil had to leave.”

Bake Off returns to Channel 4 at 8pm on September 24.

© Press Association 2019

