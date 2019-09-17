In Pictures: Shock frocks on the pink carpet for Drag Race premiere

The 10 drag queens were ready to win over the fans.
There was no shortage of glamour as the drag queens vying for the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race arrived for the premiere of the UK show.
Sashaying down the pink carpet at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London were the 10 queens who delight under the names Vinegar Strokes, Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Divina De Campo, Sum Ting Wong, Blu Hydrangea and Crystal.
With competition designed to be fierce, the fashions on show were bound to catch the eye.