Sir Michael Palin shares latest worries about friend Terry Jones

17th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The writer and director was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Sir Michael Palin believes his good friend Terry Jones no longer recognises him.

The Monty Python stars continue to see each other following Jones’ dementia diagnosis, which left him unable to communicate.

Sir Michael is now concerned that his long-time friend and co-star does not know who he is.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he said: The last time I saw him I don’t think he recognised me.

“We knew each other well. It feels like a part of yourself isn’t there any more.”

In 2015, the Monty Python writer, director and actor was diagnosed with a form of dementia which affected his ability to communicate.

Sir Michael has said that despite the degeneration, his friend still finds moments of joy.

He said of his last visit: “At a certain moment Terry began to really laugh, the way he used to laugh. That was a great moment.”

© Press Association 2019

