Victoria Beckham reveals pain of school bullying

17th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The star spoke to Glamour magazine.

Global Gift Gala 2015 – London

Victoria Beckham has revealed she was mentally and physically bullied at school.

The former Spice Girl and central figure in world fashion said she suffered from ingrained insecurities.

Beckham spoke to Glamour magazine about her experiences at school.

The singer and designer believes it is important to educate her daughter Harper on the importance of kindness, and the need for girls to be gentle with the emotions of other girls.

She said: “I was never the popular girl at school and I never found anything easy.

“I was bullied a lot at school, mentally and physically.”

She added: “I can talk to Harper about that and how girls should be kind to girls… really I use my own experiences and share that.”

The mother-of-four said she was taught a lesson in life’s struggles, and the need to work for success.

Beckham would enjoy a string of hits with the Spice Girls, before making her mark on the fashion world.

She said: “It made me insecure, but it also made me realise if I want something, I’m going to have to work hard at it.

“Nothing ever came naturally and that’s OK.”

The full interview can be read in Glamour magazine.

Figs are in season – here’s what to do with them