Gary Lineker volunteers to cut £1.75m salary

The Match Of The Day host is in talks with the BBC.

Gary Lineker is volunteering to cut his pay after years of controversy over his salary.

The Match Of The Day host earns £1.75 million, making him the BBC’s highest earner, according to figures published in July.

But Lineker, 58, told the Daily Mirror he is in talks with the broadcaster about a reduction.

“I love my job at the BBC and I enjoy doing it,” he was quoted as saying.

“I’m currently negotiating a new contract with them and I’m volunteering to take less.”

Lineker’s pay packet remained unchanged in figures published this summer, unlike some BBC stars who had cuts.

John Humphrys, Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell and Jeremy Vine were among the big-name BBC stars to have taken reductions.

This year, the BBC came under fire for handing a number of its stars pay rises while at the same time axing the universal, free TV licence for over-75s.

BBC Breakfast host and sport presenter Dan Walker and Today presenters Justin Webb and Nick Robinson were among those to have been given increases.

Initial publication of salaries in 2017 also sparked a gender pay gap controversy but BBC director-general Tony Hall said this year the broadcaster had “turned the corner” on the issue.

Zoe Ball is among the highest-paid female BBC stars (Yui Mok/PA)

This year’s figures put Zoe Ball, on around £370,000, as well as Vanessa Feltz and Claudia Winkleman as the highest-paid female stars.

In the interview with the Daily Mirror, Lineker also revealed he had a lot of “stick… from my mates” after telling a magazine he is not “massively into sex”.

“I’m not obsessed by sex. It’s been a while since I’ve been in the box. It’s more trouble than it’s worth I find,” Lineker, who also stars in the Walkers crisps adverts, said.

“Let’s just say scoring goals is always better. Sex is just a bit of a moment.”

