Charmed sisters to reunite on Grey’s Anatomy

Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will reunite for a special episode of Grey’s Anatomy, it has been announced.

The actresses, who played sisters Phoebe and Piper Halliwell opposite Shannen Doherty’s Prue, will play sisters once again on a new instalment of the medical drama.

It is part of network ABC’s special Cast From The Past Week, which reunites cast members and creative teams from old shows in new episodes of current shows.

Milano and Combs will play sisters of a hospital patient who is brain dead after falling into a construction site and they will have to decide whether to keep their sister alive.

Combs has admitted there were tears working with Milano again, as well as Grey’s Anatomy executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who both wrote for Charmed.

She shared a photo on Instagram of the four of them together and wrote: “Reunited. And we couldn’t be happier. @kristavernoff@andyreaser well… there were some tears…. just some. @greysabc#CastFromThePast.”

Milano and Combs starred in the supernatural show for eight series from 1998 to 2006, while Doherty appeared for the first three.

Rose McGowan then joined the show as their new half-sister Paige Matthews.

The show was rebooted in 2018, with three new sisters discovering they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of good witches.

