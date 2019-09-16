Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to ‘light of my life’ Nick Jonas on his birthday

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple were married last year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra called husband Nick Jonas “the light of my life” as she wished him a happy birthday.

Singer Jonas celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday.

The Indian actress marked the occasion by sharing a montage of photographs and video clips of the couple on Twitter.

“The light of my life,” she captioned her post.

“Everyday with you is better than the last.

“You deserve all the happiness in the world.

“Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met.

“Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you.”

Jonas is one third of pop group Jonas Brothers and 37-year-old Chopra is best known for her Bollywood career and starring role in US drama Quantico. They tied the knot in 2018.

© Press Association 2019

