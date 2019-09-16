Kendall Jenner shows off new look at Burberry show

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The US reality TV star took part in the show.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner debuted a new blonde look as she walked the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was one of the big name models at Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2020 show in London.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

She looked stunning in the brand’s latest looks, with her dark hair newly streaked blonde.

Sharing a clip from the finale on Instagram, Jenner said it had been “a beautiful show”.

View this post on Instagram

finale at @burberry a beautiful show @riccardotisci17 🖤

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Others on the catwalk included Bella Hadid and Agyness Deyn, who returned to the runway for the first time in years.

Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn (Ian West/PA)
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid (Ian West/PA)

Hadid said she felt grateful to have been a part of the show, which was held at the Troubadour White City Theatre.

She also heaped praise on Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci, gushing: “I love you.”

© Press Association 2019

