Taylor Swift to be ‘mega mentor’ on The Voice USA

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer was previously a mentor during the seventh series of the programme.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is joining The Voice USA as a “mega mentor”.

The Shake It Off singer, 29, will be advising contestants on the upcoming 17th series of the hit singing competition.

The news was announced by The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, who posted a video on Instagram showing them discussing who the new star mentor might be.

As they chatted, Swift stepped out of a nearby trailer.

The singer was previously a mentor during the seventh series of the programme.

The new series of The Voice starts in the US later this month.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

London Fashion Week: Sparkles and spiritualism were high on the agenda at Ashish

Samuel L Jackson wants end to ‘cruel’ disease that ravaged his family
Samuel L Jackson wants end to ‘cruel’ disease that ravaged his family

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Vatican City and Korea? My Dad Wrote A Porno podcast’s unlikely fan locations

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Will Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey top the charts this week?

Will Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey top the charts this week?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
BB King’s famous ‘Lucille’ guitars to go under the hammer

BB King’s famous ‘Lucille’ guitars to go under the hammer
Johnny Rotten ‘nearly brawled’ with Phil Daniels after Quadrophenia snub

Johnny Rotten ‘nearly brawled’ with Phil Daniels after Quadrophenia snub
Johnny Rotten ‘nearly brawled’ with Phil Daniels after Quadrophenia snub

London Fashion Week: Sparkles and spiritualism were high on the agenda at Ashish