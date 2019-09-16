London pub receives Arts Council grant for cultural programme

The Macbeth in Hoxton is one of the first recipients of a new Arts Council England fund.

A London pub has won a £15,000 grant from Arts Council England (ACE) to develop its cultural programme.

The Macbeth in Hoxton made a successful bid to the organisation’s Supporting Grassroots Live Music Fund.

The venue is one of the first recipients of the new ACE fund, which was launched in May.

The Macbeth’s Mark Robinson said: “The last 10 years have been incredibly challenging.

“We know that hundreds of venues across the country were forced out of business and we really struggled to get through very tough times.

“This turns a corner for us, with a grant that will enable us to support and develop our programme.

“Arts Council England funding really puts us on the map as not just a great night out, but also a culturally important space that really matters to artists and to audiences.

“We would like to thank ACE for the opportunity of this fund and to thank Music Venue Trust for all the support they have given us in the last few years.

“To all the other venues out there thinking about applying: if The Macbeth can do it, you can too.”

Music Venue Trust and ACE have been working together to ensure that venues have the support they need to make an application.

A special funding area at Venues Day 2019 has also been created, where venues can book one-to-one appointments with ACE relationship managers and other funders including PRS Foundation.

Venues Day 2019 is at Islington Assembly Hall on October 9.

