Christie Brinkley’s daughter filling in for her on DWTS after injury

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Sailor Brinkley-Cook will take over for the remainder of the season.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor is taking over from her on Dancing With The Stars after the model broke her arm in rehearsals.

The 65-year-old was preparing for the premiere of the US TV show when she suffered injuries to her wrist and arm that required surgery.

Brinkley is now unable to take part in the competition so her daughter Sailor, 21, is stepping in.

A post on the show’s Instagram page said: “While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.

“She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show.

“Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season.

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Brinkley-Cook told Good Morning America: “I’m doing this mostly for my mum.

“I just want to make her happy and make her proud.

“She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

