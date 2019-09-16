Sir Antony Gormley poses with artwork ahead of Royal Academy show

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The new exhibition is billed as his most significant solo show in the UK for more than a decade.

Antony Gormley at the Royal Academy of Arts

Sir Antony Gormley poses with his artwork before doors open for a major exhibition on the British sculptor.

The event is billed as the Angel Of The North creator’s most significant solo show in the UK for more than a decade.

Spanning 13 rooms at the Royal Academy Of Arts in London, it will include existing and new works from drawings and sculptures to “experiential environments”.

Antony Gormley poses with his installation Matrix III (2019)
Sir Antony Gormley poses with his installation Matrix III (2019) (Yui Mok/PA)

The solo exhibition will also see one of the gallery’s historic main galleries flooded with water and mud.

Host, 2019 will fill an entire gallery with a vast expanse of seawater and clay – it is the first time Sir Antony has created the work in the UK.

Sculptor Antony Gormley at the Royal Academy
The exhibition will run at the Royal Academy Of Arts until December (Yui Mok/PA)

The exhibition “will be a summation of Gormley’s enduring concern with the inner dark space of the body itself and the body’s relation to its surroundings”, the Royal Academy said.

Antony Gormley will run at the Royal Academy Of Arts from September 21 to December 3 2019.

© Press Association 2019

