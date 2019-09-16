Ozzy Osbourne reveals he thought he would die after fall in his home

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Black Sabbath star had surgery on his spine.

Ozzy Osbourne at Midland Metro trams – Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne has said he thought he was “done” after a fall left him with 15 screws in his spine.

The Black Sabbath singer dislodged metal rods in his body, put there after a quad bike crash in 2003, when he fell over a rug and hit his head, falling face down and forcing his neck back.

Osbourne, 70, told The Sun: “Sharon (his TV star wife) was saying, ‘You’ve got to get out of bed.’ I would say, ‘What’s the point, I’m dying.’

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)

“There were many times I thought, ‘I’m done.’ I was scared. I thought that was it.”

The fall followed bronchitis and pneumonia as a result of flu complications and surgery on his right hand last October, because he had contracted a staph infection.

The singer said: “I had a great run until I turned 70 in December, then all hell broke loose.”

He added: “I’ve got about 15 screws in my spine now. I’m like a superhero, held together by screws, but I ain’t felt like a superhero for months. I’ve felt dreadful.

“It was the nerve pain that was excruciating and left me numb. You should have seen me a month ago.

“I was sitting in a rigid pose for three months. I had to have nurses 24/7. I am walking better now but I’m not 100% on my feet. It has been unbelievable.”

