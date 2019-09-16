Ozzy Osbourne reveals he thought he would die after fall in his home

The Black Sabbath star had surgery on his spine.

Ozzy Osbourne has said he thought he was “done” after a fall left him with 15 screws in his spine.

The Black Sabbath singer dislodged metal rods in his body, put there after a quad bike crash in 2003, when he fell over a rug and hit his head, falling face down and forcing his neck back.

Osbourne, 70, told The Sun: “Sharon (his TV star wife) was saying, ‘You’ve got to get out of bed.’ I would say, ‘What’s the point, I’m dying.’

Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)

“There were many times I thought, ‘I’m done.’ I was scared. I thought that was it.”

The fall followed bronchitis and pneumonia as a result of flu complications and surgery on his right hand last October, because he had contracted a staph infection.

The singer said: “I had a great run until I turned 70 in December, then all hell broke loose.”

He added: “I’ve got about 15 screws in my spine now. I’m like a superhero, held together by screws, but I ain’t felt like a superhero for months. I’ve felt dreadful.

“It was the nerve pain that was excruciating and left me numb. You should have seen me a month ago.

“I was sitting in a rigid pose for three months. I had to have nurses 24/7. I am walking better now but I’m not 100% on my feet. It has been unbelievable.”

