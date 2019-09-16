The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek found dead in New York apartment

16th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The band’s hits include Just What I Needed, Shake It Up and Drive.

Obit Ocasek

The frontman for The Cars rock band, Ric Ocasek, has been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old at about 4 pm on Sunday.

They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was yet to determine a cause of death.

Ric Ocasek, from The Cars, performs during his band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony (David Richard/AP)

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included Just What I Needed, Shake It Up and Drive.

The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for Drive.

