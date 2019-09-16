Keith Lemon to go back to artistic roots for ‘fantastical’ new crafting show

The Celebrity Juice and former Bo’ Selecta! star is going back to crafting for a new series.

Keith Lemon will trade celebrity silliness and showbiz impersonations to host a new crafting series on Channel 4.

Called The Fantastical Factory Of Curious Craft, the new programme will see skilful competitors turn crafting on its head to create prop-like crafts of “epic proportions”.

In each episode of the series, filmed in a “surreal” factory set which has been taken over by craft, four contestants will be tasked with using their creative skill-sets to stick, sew, hammer and manufacture their bizarre creations into real life.

The Fantastical Factory Of Curious Craft, with Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson (Channel 4)

Comedian and TV presenter Lemon, who has a keen interest in arts and crafts having studied art and design at Leeds College of Arts, will be joined by Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson as they help the crafting competitors through their tasks.

The first round will see the crafters tasked with creating a bespoke item in response to a “fantastical” brief from Lemon, who acts as the factory owner.

With the help of quality control experts, Lemon will choose the three most impressive creations, with the worst one being “recycled”, before the remaining hopefuls advance to round two, where a celebrity guest will commission them to make the most fantastical creation of their lives.

One of those three contestants will be chosen as the winner of the show.

Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, rose to fame in Channel 4 sketch show Bo’ Selecta!, and he is now known for hosting the racy panel show Celebrity Juice on ITV2, as well as Through The Keyhole, The Keith And Paddy Picture Show alongside Paddy McGuinness, and his The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

He said: “I’ve always had love for making things, drawing and painting. I’m also a very good dancer. But that’s for a different show.

Leigh Francis, otherwise known as Keith Lemon (Ian West/PA)

“I honestly can’t wait to get in that Fantastical World of Factory of curious craft to marvel at the mad skills of our crafters! In fact, I’m changing my middle name of Ian to ‘craft’! Keith Crafty Lemon! Word!”

Lemon’s artistic prowess has seen him recreate props for many of his TV shows, including an ET model out of masking tape and a Kinder Surprise Egg packaging for his sketch programme.

He also has a clothing brand called KIL Clothes, in which all of the items feature his original designs.

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4 Head of features and formats, said: “What do you get if you cross Keith Lemon, craft, the host of Naked Attraction and a factory full of glitter? The answer is a world of pure imagination, and we can’t wait for this joyous format to burst on to screens soon!”

