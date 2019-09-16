Stephen Fry backs prostate cancer campaign after ‘scary’ diagnosis

Nile Rodgers and Jim Broadbent have also lent their support.

Stephen Fry has joined a campaign to fight unexpected and “scary” prostate cancer.

The comedian, presenter and writer announced last year that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

He is sharing his cancer story alongside other famous talents including musician Nile Rodgers and Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent.

Nile Rodgers has joined the campaign. (Ian West/PA)

The Men, We Are With You campaign by Prostate Cancer UK is aimed at encouraging men to realise the disease can affect anyone, and that there is help available.

Fry said: “A prostate cancer diagnosis is a scary thing – you never expect it’s going to happen to you.

“Thankfully, mine was caught early enough that something could be done but I know that it isn’t the same for everyone.

“Prostate Cancer UK are investing in vital research that will hopefully take us that one step closer to finding a screening programme.

Jim Broadbent is part of the Prostate Cancer UK campaign. (Ian West/PA)

“This could help men have a better chance at early diagnosis and therefore give them more time.”

Celebrities from the world of show business and sport have joined the campaign, taking part in videos where they describe their own experiences with cancer.

BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull and comedian Joe Pasquale have backed the bid for greater awareness, along with former footballer Ray Clemence, former boxer Johnny Nelson and ex-rugby player Ugo Monye.

Prostate Cancer UK’s chief executive Angela Culhane said: “This campaign highlights just how many of us are affected, and the real reasons why we need to continue acting against this disease.

“We want men and their families to know that Prostate Cancer UK is with them – whether that be a place to turn to for information and support about a diagnosis or through funding vital research into better diagnosis, treatment and prevention for the disease.”

More information about the Men, We Are With You campaign is available at the Prostate Cancer UK website.

