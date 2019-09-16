Three-quarters do not want female Bond, poll claims

Britons are rather averse to the idea of a woman stepping into Bond’s shoes, according to a new survey.

Only a quarter of film fans have backed the idea of a female actor being cast as Bond, according to a new poll.

In a survey of more than 2,000 people across the world by RadioTimes.com, 77% said they did not want to see a female 007 in the future.

In particular, Britons are said to be even more averse to the idea, as 82% of UK-based voters rejected the notion.

Pierce Brosnan (Ian West/PA)

In recent years, speculation has mounted that the James Bond franchise could have a woman take over in the lead role, and former Bond star Pierce Brosnan recently called for the change to be made.

Brosnan told the Hollywood Reporter: “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there!

“I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

The Die Another Day actor was speaking ahead of Daniel Craig’s fifth and expected final outing as the British spy in the forthcoming film No Time To Die.

There have been reports that British actress Lashana Lynch will take over Bond’s famous codename after his character leaves MI6 in the new film – but she will not be the next Bond.

Lashana Lynch (Ian West/PA)

The likes of Michelle Dockery, Jodie Comer, Charlize Theron, Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman have been named as potentials stars to take over the popular role, but it remains to be seen if a female actor will ever step into the character.

Tim Glanfield, editorial director, RadioTimes.com, said: “This is clearly a very divisive issue for fans of the franchise.

“And despite many high-profile advocates of a female Bond, it appears there’s still a lot of people who feel when it comes to a change in gender for the lead character, it’s a (Dr) No from them.”

© Press Association 2019