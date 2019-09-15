Peaky Blinders fans convinced Alfie is coming back from the dead

Tom Hardy’s character was killed off in series four.

Peaky Blinders fans are convinced Tom Hardy is going to return to the crime drama after it was suggested his character is still alive.

The actor played Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons from series two to series four, when he was killed off.

But in Sunday night’s instalment of the BBC show, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) hinted that Alfie might not be dead after all by referring to him as if he were alive.

Viewers posted messages on social media saying they were hoping that would mean a comeback for the character.

“#PeakyBlinders just get better and better. Please put me out of my misery and tell me Alfie Solomon is still alive,” said one person on Twitter.

#PeakyBlinders just get better and better. Please put me out of my misery and tell me Alfie Solomon is still alive. — darren hollland (@darrenholland) September 15, 2019

“Anyone else reckon that Alfie will be back in the next episode? HE HAS TO BE,” said another.

anyone else reckon that Alfie will be back in the next episode? 🤔😏 HE HAS TO BE #PeakyBlinders — 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐞 ◟̽◞̽ (@tmhbeckie) September 15, 2019

One tweeted: “Tommy mentioned Alfie and there’s been so many references to Jewish people this episode. ON MY LIFE Alfie is pulling up out of the grave next episode.”

Tommy mentioned Alfie and there’s been so many references to Jewish people this episode. ON MY LIFE Alfie is pulling up out of the grave next episode #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/RXb80fR7Cc — Nosh🌿 (@noshinnali) September 15, 2019

“Alfie Solomon’s is 100% gonna resurrect n be cracking skulls next week mark my words,” predicted another.

Alfie Solomon’s is 100% gonna resurrect n be cracking skulls next week mark my words #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/1J8jL5QnqF — ً (@bluntsagi) September 15, 2019

Peaky Blinders, which focuses on the Shelby family’s criminal organisation in the aftermath of the First World War, won best drama at last year’s TV Baftas.

The fifth series continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019