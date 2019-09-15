Will Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey top the charts this week?

The pop trio are set to knock Ed Sheeran and Stormzy from the top of the UK charts.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey are on course to top the charts this week with their collaboration Don’t Call Me Angel.

The new song from the three pop heavyweights will feature in the upcoming action film remake Charlie’s Angels, which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the titular roles.

Released on Friday, the track is currently leading the way in the charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

It is set to knock last week’s number one – Take Me Back To London by Ed Sheeran and Stormzy – down into second place.

If the new track maintains its pace in streaming and downloads in the coming days, it will become Grande’s sixth UK number one, Cyrus’s third and the first for Del Rey.

Cyrus, Grande and Del Rey have received praise from fans and critics for the track and its feisty music video, which sees them dressed in outfits complete with angel wings.

Cyrus spends much of the video beating up a man tied to a chair in the middle of a boxing ring, while Del Rey throws a knife at a human target on a wall.

Since the video was unveiled on Friday, it has been viewed more than 38 million times on YouTube.

The track has been streamed nearly six million times on Spotify in just over two days.

