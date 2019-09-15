Hailey Bieber: Nobody knows what’s really going on between Justin and I

15th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Hailey and Justin are thought to have married in September 2018.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has told how tough it is listening to other people’s opinions of her marriage with Justin Bieber, saying nobody knows what goes on in their relationship but them.

The model married the singer last year and said she has been bombarded with comments about their romance.

She told Vogue Australia: “Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us.

“I wake up every morning with this person. I’m the only person that has direct dialogue with this person.

“This is my relationship.”

View this post on Instagram

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” @haileybieber tells #Vogue of her marriage to #JustinBieber, in our October 2019 issue. “I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.” In her most honest interview ever, #HaileyBieber chats with @derekblasberg and faces down the critics about her high-profile marriage, her modelling career and the haters on social media. Read the cover story in the bio link 💫 Photographed by @lachlanbailey, styled by @christinecentenera, Vogue Australia, October 2019.

A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) on

She went on: “What’s so tricky about mental health is that it can be easy to let people convince you of something that’s not real…

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this’, ‘You’re never going to that’, ‘You’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder, ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’

“It starts to mess with your mind.

“But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.

“I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”

View this post on Instagram

25 sure looks good on u lover.. 🖤

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

The couple were friends for several years before they got married and are thought to have tied the knot in September 2018.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Liam Gallagher reveals whether Noel will be invited to his wedding

Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive
Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Nicole Scherzinger targeted by Instagram hacker

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

London Fashion Week: Preen champions ‘no make-up’ make-up and natural skin textures

London Fashion Week: Preen champions ‘no make-up’ make-up and natural skin textures
London Fashion Week: House of Holland was all about rave culture and ‘6am make-up’

London Fashion Week: House of Holland was all about rave culture and ‘6am make-up’
Vatican City and Korea? My Dad Wrote A Porno podcast’s unlikely fan locations

Vatican City and Korea? My Dad Wrote A Porno podcast’s unlikely fan locations
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Liam Gallagher reveals whether Noel will be invited to his wedding