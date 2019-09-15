Charlize Theron teases ‘new relationship’ with Bombshell co-stars

15th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Theron stars with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the Fox News film.

Long Shot Special Screening – London

Charlize Theron has teased that she is in a new relationship – with her latest co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

The three Hollywood actresses share the screen in Fox News film Bombshell.

Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, Theron wrote: “I feel like I have to be honest. I’m in a new relationship. With both these ladies. For real.”

Theron’s post went down a storm with fellow celebrities.

“Oh man..”, Michelle Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram, along with three fire emojis, while Paris Hilton posted three crowns.

Actress Taryn Manning wrote: “Might just be my 3 favs in one frame! Wowsers. Charlize I hope you’re told daily how amazing, amazingly talented you are. I think your #1 female.”

Bombshell tells the story of how Fox News boss Roger Ailes was accused of sexual harassment, and the women who brought him down.

Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, while Theron stars as Megyn Kelly and Robbie is a fictional news producer.

© Press Association 2019

