David Beckham ‘so proud’ of wife Victoria at LFW show

15th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Dame Helen Mirren and Anna Wintour were among those at the event.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s husband David and four children all turned up to support her as she presented her latest collection at London Fashion Week.

The former footballer posted a picture of the family together after Victoria’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, saying they were “so proud” of the Spice Girl-turned-designer.

The sweet snap showed David lined up with the couple’s daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

“A lot of love for mummy this afternoon .. Well done @victoriabeckham we are so proud as always,” David said. 

He also shared an image of Dame Helen Mirren watching his wife’s show.

Dame Helen Mirren at Victoria Beckham's show
Dame Helen Mirren at Victoria Beckham’s show (David Beckham Instagram)

Victoria also posted a series of snaps on Instagram, including one of Harper with Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

View this post on Instagram

#HarperSeven #AnnaWintour #VBSS20 x VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Captioning an image of herself and Dame Helen, Victoria wrote: “So happy to see @helenmirren backstage at #VBSS20, looking amazing in my Pre Fall collection!!! x.

“Kisses.”

© Press Association 2019

