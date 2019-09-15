Star-studded audience for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief LFW show

The charitable event saw its creator lead the way on the red carpet, before she took to the runway in her London Fashion Week homecoming.

Naomi Campbell drew a crowd of famous faces including Pierce Brosnan, Maya Jama, Eve and Naomie Harris to her global charity show Fashion For Relief in London.

The annual event, which returned to its UK home having been held in Cannes in recent years, also saw the likes of The Saturdays stars Mollie King and Vanessa White, model Stella Maxwell, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Hollywood director Dexter Fletcher, comedian Mo Gilligan, actor Luke Evans and singer Ella Eyre turn out.

Campbell was the focus of attention as she stepped out on the red carpet at the British Museum wearing a sheer black body-skimming dress that left little to the imagination.

She then made her London Fashion Week homecoming on the catwalk, donning a bright red ensemble comprised of billowing trousers and a large cape with a hood with laser-cut holes across it.

Naomi Campbell arriving on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Naomi Campbell during the catwalk show for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Gala (Ian West/PA)

Also making a fashion impact was TV presenter Jama, who opted for a teal dress with a laced-up front and frothy skirt, complete with splits to highlight her legs.

Maya Jama arriving on the red carpet at the British Museum (Ian West/PA)

James Bond star Harris looked chic in a dazzlingly vibrant mini dress, taking a break from filming the upcoming 007 film No Time To Die.

Naomie Harris arriving on the red carpet for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum, London (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Eve, who provided the entertainment later in the evening, wowed in an oversized white vintage dress with shiny white boots on the red carpet, giving her a contemporary-meets-Victorian flair.

Eve arriving on the red carpet for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum, London (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood heavyweight Brosnan cut a suave figure as he made his arrival in a tux alongside his son Paris.

Paris Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan (Ian West/PA)

The Saturdays had a mini reunion at the show, with King making an impact in a shimmering emerald green gown and White going for simple elegance in a white slip dress.

Mollie King (left) and Vanessa White arriving on the red carpet for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum, London (Ian West/PA)

Taking a break from her Strictly training ahead of next week’s first live show, Weymouth stepped out at the glitzy affair in a stylish white dress with black detailing and an asymmetric neckline.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth arriving at the British Museum, London (Ian West/PA)

Singer Eyre added a major pop of colour to proceedings in her shocking pink blazer-style mini dress.

Ella Eyre at the Fashion For Relief Gala (Ian West/PA)

Following the fashion show, stars and guests were entertained at a gala dinner and auction, where art and designer items were sold to raise money for this year’s charity, the Mayor’s Fund for London.

Funds from the event raised will go towards employability programmes which offer support for young Londoners from low-income backgrounds.

