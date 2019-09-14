Mo Gilligan hails Naomi Campbell’s charity drive

14th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter attended the supermodel’s Fashion For Relief event in London.

Fashion For Relief Gala – Red Carpet – London

Mo Gilligan has said Naomi Campbell’s charity drive helps those who thought they were forgotten.

The Channel 4 presenter and comedian was one of the guests at the Fashion For Relief event organised by the supermodel.

Fashion For Relief Gala – Red Carpet – London
Naomi Campbell arriving on the red carpet for her Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum (Ian West/PA)

Money raised will go towards helping disadvantaged people in London.

Gilligan believes the charity is a great example of the powerful helping the disenfranchised, and could serve as an inspiration for others.

Speaking outside the event at the British Museum, he said: “It’s really important. This is high-end fashion, some of the most important people in the world are going to help some of the most disadvantaged people in the world.

“It’s going to help people that thought they were forgotten about.”

He added: “There’s a lot of people here that are from that background. It’s very empowering. It lets a lot of people know that you could be here one day.”

Famous faces from the world of fashion were in attendance at the event in the capital, with Campbell herself making an appearance on the red carpet.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to keep your pets safe at Halloween

James Corden hits out at TV host who called for fat-shaming to ‘make a comeback’
James Corden hits out at TV host who called for fat-shaming to ‘make a comeback’

Penny Lancaster dwells on future without husband Sir Rod Stewart
Penny Lancaster dwells on future without husband Sir Rod Stewart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dismiss rumours about their relationship

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’

Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’
Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring

Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring
Show creator Steven Knight comments on Peaky Blinders film

Show creator Steven Knight comments on Peaky Blinders film
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

How to keep your pets safe at Halloween