Dexter Fletcher: British arts will endure through Brexit

The movie director spoke at the Fashion For Relief charity event in London.

Dexter Fletcher has said British arts will endure despite Brexit.

The director of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman believes music, film and fashion could flourish in the midst of political “turmoil”.

Fletcher said that creativity will move beyond the chaos he sees in the higher reaches in political life.

Naomi Campbell arriving on the red carpet for her Fashion For Relief Gala, held at the British Museum, London (Ian West/PA)

The director spoke outside the British Museum in London at the Fashion For Relief charity event, created by supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Fletcher said that the profile of fashion and the other arts would not fade, but continue to represent what UK people are “thinking and feeling”.

He said: “Whatever seems to be turning over in the upper echelons of the government, the creative world inexorably moves on.

“It responds or it reacts or it does its own thing. It’s not something that is readily quashed by some political desires.”

On these contemporary political desires, the British director said: “They’re reflective of where we are on the world stage really.

“I think there’s a little push and pull between the two things. Maybe as a result one informs the other.

“Push me, and then I can create more.

“From these moments of turmoil something creative might burst forward as a result of that.

“Maybe that’s a romanticised way of thinking of it.

“But it seems to me that a cultural life still always exists no matter what political life is doing.

“Because that speaks to the people what people are thinking and feeling.”

Fletcher welcomed the Fashion For Relief event, both for the profile of British fashion and the charitable cause.

Money raised by the event will go to the Mayor’s Fund For London, supporting young people from underprivileged backgrounds in the capital.

Campbell made a fleeting appearance on the red carpet of her event.

