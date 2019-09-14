Show creator Steven Knight comments on Peaky Blinders film

The writer spoke at a festival for fans of the series.

Writer Steven Knight is hoping for a Peaky Blinders film when the series comes to an end.

The creator of the Birmingham crime saga will look at spin-offs when the final series wraps.

Knight spoke at a festival in honour of the hit BBC drama and discussed his plans for the underworld epic.

Liam Gallagher is a fan of the show (Yui Mok/PA)

He said he would avoid a prequel and wants to stay clear of celebrity cameos, after Liam Gallagher expressed interest in making an appearance.

The writer expects to take his long-form series to the cusp of the Second World War by the final series, then move to the big screen.

He told PA Media Group: “I’m writing series six at the moment. That’s almost done.

Witness the birth of a new political party. #PeakyBlinders Series 5 continues Sunday at 9pm on @bbcone. pic.twitter.com/GbRmyJGMk7 — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) September 13, 2019

“Then I’m going to do series seven, then I’m looking at spin-offs, maybe a movie.

“It’s up to us. It’s up to the people involved.”

Knight said he would make a decision on the future film version along with star Cillian Murphy and producer Caryn Mandabac.

The writer has said he would likely steer clear of a prequel, as given the timescale it would end up being a First World War film.

He said: “The problem with prequel is you’re limiting yourself as to where it can go.

“You can’t kill a character who can show up in the series.”

Knight spoke at the Peaky Blinders Legitimate festival in Digbeth, where former Oasis frontman Gallagher made an appearance, being a fan of the show. The writer is reluctant to allow him a role on the show itself.

The show creator added: “He said ‘if you do my video, I’ll do the festival’.

“In terms of appearances we’ve always had a lot of incoming interest. What I’m trying to not do is populate the scene with people who are known for other things, because I think it’s quite distracting.”

The current series of Peaky Blinders sees Murphy’s character in a position of political power as a local MP.

