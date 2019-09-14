Danny-Boy Hatchard to make EastEnders return amid Carter family drama

Danny-Boy Hatchard will soon return to EastEnders, reprising his role as Lee Carter.

Hatchard, who played the son of Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright) from 2014 until his departure in 2017, will make his Albert Square comeback later this year.

Lee is set to return as his parents’ lives are falling apart, with Mick struggling to cope with anxiety following his release from prison while Linda turns to alcohol, according to the Mirror.

Danny-Boy Hatchard (Matt Crossick/PA)

It will be the character’s first time back since he left for Dover amid mental health issues and difficulties in his relationship with Whitney (Shona McGarty).

At one point, he contemplated suicide in a hard-hitting storyline, but he will be in a better place when he returns to Walford.

Hatchard, 28, told the Mirror: “The way things are going with the Carters at the minute, it makes total sense that Lee would return, even for a short stint.

“I will always be loyal to the Carter clan and the show, and am very excited to be back on set with some immensely talented people whom I love dearly.”

Hatchard, who has also appeared in the film We Still Kill The Old Way and the play Beautiful Thing, previously said he would not rule out coming back to EastEnders one day.

In 2017, he told the PA news agency: “I have a very, very special place in my heart for Lee, you know, I helped create this character who bless him, didn’t have it very easy.

“Now he’s gone away, well, it is strongly insinuated he’s gone away to get better, if he comes back, whether it’s with me or another actor I hope he does come back happier and finds himself.”

