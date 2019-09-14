Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dismiss rumours about their relationship

14th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple was reported to have split.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Cole Sprouse dismissed doubts about his relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart with a sweet Instagram post wishing her happy birthday.

The couple were said to have split in July, though neither publicly said they had gone their separate ways.

And now Sprouse appears to have confirmed they are together.

The 27-year-old shared a series of pictures to celebrate Reinhart’s 23rd birthday. In the snaps, the couple are embracing and kissing inside a photo booth.

Sprouse captioned the post: “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?”

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the hugely popular teen drama series Riverdale, celebrated Sprouse’s birthday earlier this month with a poem.

She wrote: “I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

“All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

Reinhart and Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, confirmed their romance at the 2018 Met Gala.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history
These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history

6 ways to go ‘back to school’ with your finances
6 ways to go ‘back to school’ with your finances

Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tokyo up, Thailand down: New long-haul report shows where your travel money will go the furthest

Tokyo up, Thailand down: New long-haul report shows where your travel money will go the furthest
What are false widow spiders, and should we be worried about them?

What are false widow spiders, and should we be worried about them?
From public shows to Extinction Rebellion: Everything you need to know about London Fashion Week

From public shows to Extinction Rebellion: Everything you need to know about London Fashion Week
Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang

Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang
Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre