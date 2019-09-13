James Gunn unveils The Suicide Squadâ€™s star-studded cast â€“ with warning for fans

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Margot Robbie is among the returning stars from the first film.

European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 â€“ London

Director James Gunn has unveiled the star-studded cast for upcoming comic book film The Suicide Squad.

The titular squad is a motley crew of DC universe supervillains thrown together by the government and tasked with saving the world in return for reduced prison sentences.

Filmmaker Gunn shared the film’s line-up via social media.

He confirmed that a number of stars will be reprising their roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad, which was a commercial success despite being panned by critics.

Margot Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Viola Davis as the squad’s handler, Amanda Waller.

Major new additions to the cast include John Cena, Idris Elba, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland.

Other new stars include Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Sean Gunn, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior and Julio Ruis.

It was not revealed who would be playing which character and there was no mention of Jared Leto, who portrayed the Joker in Suicide Squad.

However, Guardians Of The Galaxy director Gunn included a warning for fans and said: “Don’t get too attached.”

The Suicide Squad is set for a 2021 release.

