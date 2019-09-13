Stylish Holly Willoughby nails smart-casual at Clic Sargent fundraiser

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall also posed for pictures at the charity auction.

CLIC Sargent, A Very British Affair auction – London

Holly Willoughby wowed in a chic navy ensemble as she arrived at a fundraiser for children’s cancer charity Clic Sargent on Friday night.

The This Morning co-host nailed smart-casual, opting for a low-cut suit jacket and matching cropped trousers.

The ITV star, 38, paired her outfit with navy high heels and completed the look with chunky rings and a gold necklace featuring a tiny handbag pendant.

CLIC Sargent, A Very British Affair auction – London
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The fundraiser, which took the form of an auction, saw a bevy of stars arrive at Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair, London, for the event, titled A Very British Affair.

Declan Donnelly, 43, and his wife Ali Astall, 40, posed for photos together.

The Britain’s Got Talent host wore a simple navy suit and white shirt, giving the outfit a more relaxed look by opting for a pocket square instead of a tie.

Astall arrived wearing a simple black dress, completing her look with a muted pink clutch handbag and a thin silver necklace.

CLIC Sargent, A Very British Affair auction – London
Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

The pair married in 2015, tying the knot at St Michael’s Church in Elswick, Newcastle.

Donnelly and Astall reportedly received wedding messages from the Pope and Prince of Wales, with the presenter’s friend and Saturday Night Takeaway co-host Ant McPartlin as best man.

McFly drummer and Strictly Come Dancing champion Harry Judd and his wife Izzy attended the auction in co-ordinated outfits.

Judd, 33, wore a black suit with detailing, matching the two-piece with a black shirt and tie.

CLIC Sargent, A Very British Affair auction – London
Izzy and Harry Judd (Ian West/PA)

Classical musician Izzy has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and scored a top 10 album with her former electronic string quartet Escala.

She wore an elegant black dress with crocheted patterning on the hem and neck.

Reggie Yates, Christine Lampard, Danny Jones, Kirsty Gallacher and Ore Oduba also attended the bash.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 ways to go ‘back to school’ with your finances

Adult acne: Why it occurs and what you can do about it, according to an expert
Adult acne: Why it occurs and what you can do about it, according to an expert

6 basic first aid skills every child should know
6 basic first aid skills every child should know

Adele files for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history

These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history
From public shows to Extinction Rebellion: Everything you need to know about London Fashion Week

From public shows to Extinction Rebellion: Everything you need to know about London Fashion Week
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’

Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’
Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’

6 ways to go ‘back to school’ with your finances