Stylish Holly Willoughby nails smart-casual at Clic Sargent fundraiser

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall also posed for pictures at the charity auction.

Holly Willoughby wowed in a chic navy ensemble as she arrived at a fundraiser for children’s cancer charity Clic Sargent on Friday night.

The This Morning co-host nailed smart-casual, opting for a low-cut suit jacket and matching cropped trousers.

The ITV star, 38, paired her outfit with navy high heels and completed the look with chunky rings and a gold necklace featuring a tiny handbag pendant.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The fundraiser, which took the form of an auction, saw a bevy of stars arrive at Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair, London, for the event, titled A Very British Affair.

Declan Donnelly, 43, and his wife Ali Astall, 40, posed for photos together.

The Britain’s Got Talent host wore a simple navy suit and white shirt, giving the outfit a more relaxed look by opting for a pocket square instead of a tie.

Astall arrived wearing a simple black dress, completing her look with a muted pink clutch handbag and a thin silver necklace.

Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

The pair married in 2015, tying the knot at St Michael’s Church in Elswick, Newcastle.

Donnelly and Astall reportedly received wedding messages from the Pope and Prince of Wales, with the presenter’s friend and Saturday Night Takeaway co-host Ant McPartlin as best man.

McFly drummer and Strictly Come Dancing champion Harry Judd and his wife Izzy attended the auction in co-ordinated outfits.

Judd, 33, wore a black suit with detailing, matching the two-piece with a black shirt and tie.

Izzy and Harry Judd (Ian West/PA)

Classical musician Izzy has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and scored a top 10 album with her former electronic string quartet Escala.

She wore an elegant black dress with crocheted patterning on the hem and neck.

Reggie Yates, Christine Lampard, Danny Jones, Kirsty Gallacher and Ore Oduba also attended the bash.

