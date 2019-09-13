Non-binary explained after Sam Smith announcement

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Stonewall has offered advice on the identity.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Swansea

Sam Smith has announced the wish to be referred to by the pronouns they/them.

The multi-award-winning singer had previously discussed the possibility of a sex change, and identifies as non-binary.

In an Instagram post Smith, 27, said: “I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

The change means Smith does not identity rigidly as either a man or a woman.

LGBT charity Stonewall has offered advice following the announcement, explaining the nature of being non-binary.

The group defines it as: “An umbrella term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with ‘man’ or ‘woman’.

Sam Smith asks fans to refer to them using the pronouns they/them (@samsmith/Instagram)

“Non-binary identities are varied and can include people who identify with some aspects of binary identities, while others reject them entirely.”

Stonewall further advises regarding pronouns: “Some people may prefer others to refer to them in gender neutral language and use pronouns such as they/their and ze/zir.”

Smith said he hopes people will make the effort to honour their wishes.

They said: “I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

© Press Association 2019

