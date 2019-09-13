Penny Lancaster dwells on future without husband Sir Rod Stewart

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The model is 26 years younger than her husband.

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London

Penny Lancaster says she thinks about being left alone when her husband Sir Rod Stewart passes away.

The model said that when she is her husband’s age, her children will have left home, and she will be without a partner.

Lancaster, 48, said she must plan for a future without her now 74-year-old singer husband.

The Hard Rock Pinktober Gala Fundraiser – London
There is a 26-year age gap between Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on Loose Women, Lancaster said: “Rod’s in his 70s, early 70s, and we have a huge family base at home.

“My life is based on the family, Rod, the children, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I do on occasions think, when I’m Rod’s age, I won’t have my husband and the children will be grown up and gone, and I kind of feel that I need to prepare.”

Lancaster said that she would take inspiration from family members over 70, who enjoy a rich social life in their old age.

She hopes that by cultivating friendships and hobbies she will avoid loneliness in later life.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about
Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film
Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share bizarre kissing video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal

Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal
You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier

You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier
6 basic first aid skills every child should know

6 basic first aid skills every child should know
This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future
This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre