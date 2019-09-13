Alex Kingston: I’d do Celebrity Bake Off if it came knocking

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress is about to tread the boards in a new adaptation of An Enemy Of The People.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Former Doctor Who star Alex Kingston says she would love to join Celebrity Bake Off.

The actress, 56, is treading the boards in a new adaptation of An Enemy Of The People.

But she told PA that when it comes to her next TV project, she has a particular show in mind.

“(Miranda actress) Sarah Hadland I talked about how much we’d like to do Strictly Come Dancing.

“Then I discovered that she’s actually a trained ballet dancer. ‘Hang on a minute! That’s not fair!’ So, I can’t do it on a season when she is on it!

“It’s also a massive commitment and, as an actor, you never know whether you’re going to be available for that time or whether it means cutting out the possibility of an acting job.

Sarah Hadland and Alex Kingston had said that they wanted to do Strictly together
Sarah Hadland and Alex Kingston had said that they wanted to do Strictly together (Ian West/PA)

“But I’d love to do Celebrity Bake Off because that’s a much shorter commitment.

“I don’t really bake. I bake cakes but I’ve never made a croissant! I like to cook.

“Baking is all to do with chemistry and that’s something that I’m really not good at.

“But the show is something I’d do if they were to come knocking.”

The former ER actress spoke as she stars in Ibsen’s classic play An Enemy Of The People, tackling fake news, whistleblowers and the corruption of power, in Nottingham.

An Enemy Of The People runs from today at Nottingham Playhouse.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film
Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film

6 basic first aid skills every child should know
6 basic first aid skills every child should know

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share bizarre kissing video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future
Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range

Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range
You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier

You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier
You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier

Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal