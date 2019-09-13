Amsterdam Museum criticised after dropping use of the term Golden Age

It refers to the 17th century when the Netherlands was a superpower although it was involved with the slave trade.

Amsterdam Bridge

A museum in Amsterdam is facing criticism for its decision to stop using the term Golden Age to describe the 17th century, when the Netherlands was a global mercantile, military and artistic superpower.

Amsterdam Museum curator Tom van der Molen said the term is strongly linked to national pride over prosperity and peace but “ignores the many negative sides of the 17th century, such as poverty, war, forced labour and human trafficking”.

Amsterdam
Amsterdam (Adam Davy/PA)

The country’s education minister Arie Slob told reporters in The Hague on Friday: “I’m a bit tired of discussions about one term.”

In a tweet, populist politician Thierry Baudet calls the move “pure brainwashing”.

In recent years, activists have pushed for more recognition of the dark side of 17th-century Dutch prosperity, in particular the country’s involvement in the slave trade.

