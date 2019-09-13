Jonah Hill responds to viral ‘tragedy’ of dropping his coffee

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The star took to Instagram to grieve for his drink.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York

Jonah Hill has asked fans to mourn his fallen coffee after he dropped his caffeinated beverage.

A photograph of the comedy star appears to show him moments before letting the drink slip from his hand.

The actor has told fans they are forgetting to properly acknowledge his loss.

Hill posted a response to the vast online interest in his accident on Instagram.

He wrote: “The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee. But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here.

“We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but damn was our time together special.

“As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you.”

The actor also wrote that despite his cosmetic care routine, he was betrayed by his skin when he dropped his coffee.

Captivated fans went online following the emergence of the photo, warning people not to hold their coffee in the same manner as the star, and even painting watercolours recreating the image.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier

Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about
Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about

6 basic first aid skills every child should know
6 basic first aid skills every child should know

This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Adele files for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki

Adele files for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki
Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film
Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal

Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal
Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range

Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range
Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range

You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier