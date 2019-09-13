Jonah Hill responds to viral ‘tragedy’ of dropping his coffee

The star took to Instagram to grieve for his drink.

Jonah Hill has asked fans to mourn his fallen coffee after he dropped his caffeinated beverage.

A photograph of the comedy star appears to show him moments before letting the drink slip from his hand.

The actor has told fans they are forgetting to properly acknowledge his loss.

Hill posted a response to the vast online interest in his accident on Instagram.

He wrote: “The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee. But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here.

He's finally coming together pic.twitter.com/h3oqZCTBOH — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) September 12, 2019

“We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but damn was our time together special.

“As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you.”

The actor also wrote that despite his cosmetic care routine, he was betrayed by his skin when he dropped his coffee.

Captivated fans went online following the emergence of the photo, warning people not to hold their coffee in the same manner as the star, and even painting watercolours recreating the image.

