Roxanne Pallett considered suicide after Ryan Thomas punch claims

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The pair were housemates on Celebrity Big Brother.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

Roxanne Pallett has revealed she considered taking her own life after her scandalous behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother.

Her on-air allegations that she had been punched by housemate Ryan Thomas generated thousands of complaints, and a wave of personal criticism.

Pallett said she does not like the person she used to be and understands the anger directed against her.

Jeremy Vine Show – London
Ryan Thomas was accused of punching his Celebrity Big Brother housemate (Yui Mok/PA)

The actress and TV personality said that amid the media storm over her actions she considered ending her own life.

Asked by Jeremy Vine on his self-titled show whether she thought about suicide, she said: “Yes.”

Talking of the media reaction to her accusations, she told the host: “It was right that I got that. I chose to go on that show, I put myself out there and I made a mistake in the public eye. I understand why everybody felt the way they did.

“I was on the wrong path. I was a person that I didn’t even like.

“I don’t blame anybody for saying what they felt. That was the person I was showing everybody. I didn’t like who I was.”

Pallett said that, looking back on footage of the incident, she does not recognise the person she was.

She added: “I’ve educated myself as to why I felt that way, to make sure it never happens again.

“I never want to feel like that, I never want to be that person again, I never want to react to a situation like that.”

Pallett quickly apologised for her accusations on Celebrity Big Brother last year, and confessed that she had completely misread the situation.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier

Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about
Autumn/winter fashion starts here: 8 trends you need to know about

Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal
Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film
Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock reveal their cosy patio retreat – perfect for entertaining

Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock reveal their cosy patio retreat – perfect for entertaining
Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range

Meghan models pieces from her Smart Set collection – here’s what we think of the workwear range
This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future
This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

You’ll soon be able to sip a cocktail on top of an Icelandic glacier