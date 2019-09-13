Adele’s career highs and lows as she files for divorce

Adele’s marriage looks to be over as she has filed for divorce from her husband.

The British singer-songwriter announced her separation from Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, in April.

As the 31-year-old star hits the headlines for her personal life, here is a timeline of her career:

A young Adele performs at Radio 1’s Big Weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

– 2006

Adele graduates from the Brit School in Croydon, south London. The college counts Amy Winehouse, Raye and Loyle Carner among its alumni.

Later in the year she signs a record deal with XL Records.

– 2007

She receives the Brit Awards Critics’ Choice award, and tops the BBC Sound of 2008 poll.

– 2008

Adele becomes a household name with the release of her folk and Motown-influenced debut album 19. The record is lauded by critics and goes eight times platinum in the UK and three times platinum in the US.

Lead single Hometown Glory is tapped for a Grammy in the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance category. Adele, an avid fan of Beyonce, loses out to the US star’s song Halo.

On stage at the Union Chapel in Islington, north London (Yui Mok/PA)

– 2011

After three years of radio silence, the famously private singer reemerges with the release of 21. It is another critical and commercial success. Unlike her first album, 21 triumphs at the Grammys, winning a record-tying six gongs, plus two Brits.

The album contains the songs that will come to define her: Rolling In The Deep, Someone Like You and Set Fire To The Rain.

– 2012

Adele releases Skyfall, the theme to the James Bond film of the same name. The song earns her a bevy of awards including an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe.

Adele collects the British Female Solo Artist award at the 2012 Brit Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

She is pictured for the first time with charity boss Mr Konecki on holiday. In June she announces she is expecting her first child, confirming the news on her blog.

Their son Angelo is born in October.

– 2013

In June she is appointed an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to music.

With her MBE for services to music (John Stillwell/PA)

– 2015

Adele returns after a three-year break from the limelight. Her third album, 25, is released in November.

Again, it is hailed by the public and critics, becoming the year’s best-selling album and breaking first-week sales in the UK and US.

– 2016

She embarks on her largest tour yet, playing stadiums and arenas in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Adele and Mr Konecki tie the knot in a secret ceremony but thanks to her closely guarded private life, manage to keep the news under wraps.

Her tour culminates in a string of concerts at Wembley Stadium in late 2017.

However, she is forced to pull out of two performances after damaging her vocal cords.

Fans still gather outside the stadium to perform renditions of her songs in an event titled Sing for Adele.

She headlines Glastonbury and, despite dropping copious F-bombs, wins over the festival crowd with a 90-minute set.

On stage at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

– 2019

Adele announces she and Mr Konecki have separated.

Representatives for the star say: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy.”

On her 31st birthday she posts a message to fans on Instagram, telling them the last year – in which she split from her husband – “tried me so hard”.

Alongside Lady Gaga and Claire Foy, Adele is invited into the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences – the organisation behind the Oscars – as it tries to raise its female membership.

