Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey debut Charlie’s Angels music video

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Don’t Call Me Angel will feature on the upcoming action comedy film.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey teamed up for the Don’t Call Me Angel music video.

The song will feature on the upcoming action film Charlie’s Angels, which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the titular roles.

Elizabeth Banks, who is directing the movie, also stars.

Grande and Cyrus teased the Don’t Call Me Angel video earlier this week ahead of its release on Friday.

It features the three pop stars dressed in all-black outfits complete with angel wings.

Cyrus spends much of the video beating up a man tied to a chair in the middle of a boxing ring, while Del Rey throws a knife at a human target on a wall.

Charlie’s Angels is the third instalment in the film series and continues on from 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

That was a sequel to 2000’s Charlie’s Angels. The latest film will also star Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Magdalena Tan, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Jonathan Tucker in supporting roles.

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 29 in the UK.

